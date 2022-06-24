Obaseki Begins Vacation, Transfers Powers To Deputy

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has left on his annual leave and given his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, the authority to lead the state while he is absent.

Crusoe Osagie, the governor’s special adviser for media projects, said in a statement on Friday that the governor had written to the Edo State Assembly to inform the House of the development.

He said: “The governor has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred power to his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. The Edo State House of Assembly has been duly informed about the development.”