Obaseki: Many Nigerians Now Peter Obi Supporters… They Want Alternatives To PDP, APC

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, claims that “many” Nigerians are seeking alternatives to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki said that many Nigerians no longer support the APC and PDP and have instead turned into “Obidients” in a video broadcast by AIT on Tuesday when explaining why the PDP lost the most recent governorship election in Ekiti.

People who support Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president, refer to themselves as “Obedients.”

Obaseki contends that the PDP needs to devise a strategy to pique Nigerians’ interest in the party.

“How can PDP, the party, not win? They were not even number two. So, you can see that something is going on and we do not want this to be a trend. The future of our politics in this country is changing,” he said.

“I do not know whether you are closely watching what is going on — the level of disenchantment within the parties. I am sure in all of our homes now, we have so many people now who call themselves ‘Obidients’.

“I don’t know whether you have them in your house. Just ask them, ‘which party are you?’ They say ‘Obidients’; you understand. They do not want us; they are not talking about PDP or APC.

“They are looking for alternatives and they are many. You see all of them queuing for their PVCs now. They are not looking at the direction of PDP or APC now. They are looking for alternatives.

“If we do not curb this, if we do not make our party attractive, I do not know what will happen in the next elections.”