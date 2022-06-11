Ogbeh To Tinubu: Nigeria Facing Frightening Political, Economic Problems

Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and current chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has stated that Nigeria is currently facing what he called “frightening multiplicity of political and economic problems.”

Chief Ogbeh stated this in a congratulatory letter to the APC flag bearer in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in Abuja.

“I believe that your wealth of experience will help in strengthening our great party ahead of the forthcoming elections. As one and the same party members, we must now work together to pursue our common interest which is to come out victorious in the upcoming elections.

“You are coming into office at one of the most difficult and challenging times in our history with a frightening multiplicity of political and economic problems confronting us. But we believe that with hard work and sincerity of purpose, we shall overcome,” Chief Ogbeh wrote in the letter.