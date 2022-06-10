Okorocha Breaks Silence After Losing APC Ticket To Tinubu

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District has spoken for the first time since receiving zero votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election on Tuesday.

Some speculated that the former governor of Imo State might abandon the party after failing to secure the ticket.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Dead On Arrival – Babachir Lawal

However, in a statement released to journalists on Friday by the Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha expressed his support for Bola Tinubu as he flies the Presidential flag of the APC in the 2023 election.

Okorocha said, ” I commend all those who participated in the APC party primary for its presidential ticket.

Okorocha said, ” I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Presidential Primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”