Okotie Asks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi To Allow Him Succeed Buhari

The Household of God Church’s founder, Chris Okotie, believes that the presidential candidates of the major political parties should allow him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with reporters on Sunday, Okotie asked them to abandon their presidential campaigns in favor of supporting him as the interim government’s leader.

Okotie explicitly targeted Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s flagbearer, in his appeal (LP).

Nigeria, according to the preacher, needs to be reorganized since it has a presidential type of governance rather than a federal one.

He stated that since 1999, governance has been on the decline because of the presidential system.

“I want to appeal to all presidential candidates to withdraw from the race and allow me to come in as the interim president,” he said.

“I want to implore Asiwaju to support my government for the betterment of the country and I also want to tell Obi that the system that introduced him cannot take him anywhere, because he cannot operate in the system we have now. All the presidential candidates should support me to succeed President Buhari as the interim president.

“We must also rise above tribe and religion because there is an imbalance in the country and we are not practising federalism instead, what we are practising is a presidential system of government.

“Since 1999, things have been declining because the presidential system of government we are practising has failed us.

“We must get rid of the national and state assemblies because maintaining each member costs the country billions of naira. Some of the standing committees at both assemblies are not useful to the country, they are only representing themselves, not the populace.

“The most important of all is our constitution. It should be changed to a people-oriented constitution, not the military one we have now. After the change, we can then restructure the country for the better.”