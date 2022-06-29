Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson React As Regina Daniels Welcomes Second Son

Nollywood actresses, Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham and others have reacted after their colleague Regina Daniels announced the birth of her second son.

Recall that it’s a double celebration for the billionaire’s wife as she welcomed a baby boy on the birthday of her first son, Moon.

According to Regina, her children are definitely going to be each other’s companions for life with an unbreakable bond, considering they share the same birthday.

With congratulatory messages from her colleagues, Omoni Oboli, who has three boys, jokingly teased the new mom about joining the club of mothers with boys.

omonioboli wrote: “And just like that, she joined the mama boys club! Congratulations my baby! Lots of love to our new son and the whole family”

mercyjohnsonokojie wrote: “Congratulations baby”

toyin_abraham wrote: “Congratulations darling”

destinyetikoofficial wrote: “Wow congratulations baby”

ruthkadiri wrote: “Congrats darling, mummy of two”

lauraikeji wrote: “Congratulations hun. So happy”

snowhiteey wrote: “Congratulations Gina”

officialthelma_ wrote: “Wow congratulations my love”