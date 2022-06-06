Ondo Attack: Akeredolu Directs Flying Of Flags At Half-Mast

Following the terrorist attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered all public buildings and official residences in the state to fly the Nigerian flag half-mast for seven days in honor of the victims.

This is according to a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, and posted to the governor’s Facebook page on Monday.

According to the statement, the attack was “a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state,” and that his government would not “be deterred in appropriately responding to this dastardly act.”

The statement, titled, ‘Akeredolu directs flying of flags at half mast in honour of victims of Owo terror attack,’ partly read, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu said the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.”

The statement further quoted the governor as saying, “Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”