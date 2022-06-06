Ondo Church Attack: Maybe We Should Get Guns Instead Of PVC – Singer Ruger

Nigerian music star, Ruger has reacted to the gunmen attack at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, which led to the death of many worshippers.

Recall that many people were feared dead with several injured after unknown shooters invaded the church during mass and opened fire on the church members.

In a tweet he shared, the singer stated that maybe Nigerians should get guns instead of PVC following the widespread insecurity across the country.

Ruger added “to hell with this country”.

Read his tweet below

“Maybe we should get guns instead of this fucking pvc. To hell with this country”.

In a new development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed that all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half -mast for seven days following the attack on Owo church where many were killed and several injured.

Akeredolu said the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure the state capital.

The Governor said: ”Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, i hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”