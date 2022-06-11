Ondo Govt Cancels June 12 Celebrations Over Owo Attack

Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebrations in the state following an attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said this in a tweet on his official handle on Saturday.

“In honour of the victims of the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration,” the governor tweeted.

“The cancelation is to enable the people of Ondo State to mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.”