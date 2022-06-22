Only My Govt Has Implemented A Solution To Herder-Farmer Conflicts – Buhari

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, his administration is the first in Nigerian history to put a stop to the long-running herder/farmer clashes, which have been made worse by desertification and population expansion.

The National Livestock Transformation Plan, which places ranching at its core, is the only way to eliminate the resource competition at the heart of the conflicts, the president claimed in a letter to Bloomberg.

He claims that where ranches have been established, governors from some specific states have tried to play politics, but where they have, disagreements have significantly decreased.

Speaking further regarding the war against terror, President Buhari explained that in 2015, Boko Haram held territory the size of Belgium within the borders of Nigeria, adding that today, however, the terrorists are close to extinct as a military force.