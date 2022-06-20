Ontario Latest State in Canada to Legalize Sports Betting

After the federal government lifted the ban on single-game wagering, Canada officially joined the global betting and gambling community. The decision came after the legalized betting scene gained traction in the United States post-2018.

The U.S Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, and many states raked in a lot of money because of international sportsbook websites operating legally in America. Its Canadian neighbors decided to follow suit in June of 2021.

Although the rights were granted to provinces to legalize sports betting, it is a provincial matter to implement a betting policy and officially introduce some legalized platform for the Canadians to bet on. On April 4th, Ontario became the first province to launch its regulated betting program.

Was Betting Illegal in Canada?

The latest move in legalizing sports betting has confused many people aware of Canada’s gambling and betting history. In reality, sports betting has been legal in the country for quite a while. However, there’s a technicality that frustrated a lot of avid gamblers.

Before June 2021’s Bill C-218, Canadians could only bet on horse racing and sports through parlays. In parlays, multiple results must hit in the required combination for you to win. Other betting formats, such as single-game wagering and futures, were illegal before 2021’s policy change.

Currently, Canadians can choose any number of betting formats and participate in gambling events using legal sportsbook services.

Important Sportsbooks

Ontario launched a centralized iGaming Platform with help from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). All AGCO-licensed sportsbook operators can be found on the platform, and players can register and start betting on any one of them.

Currently, the iGaming platform boasts 28 gaming operators and 17 sportsbooks. Some of the biggest Ontario sportsbooks include famous names like Bet365, FanDuel, and Caesars – yes, that Caesars!

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the biggest names in the global sports betting industry. Therefore, it’s no surprise that it was the first worldwide operator to apply for an Ontario license. The European-based sportsbook was made available to betting Canadians on April 4th.

PointsBet

You might not have heard about this up-and-coming sportsbook since it’s relatively new to the betting world. However, it is essential to mention PointsBet because of its unique features and the potential to become extremely popular in the industry.

PointsBet prides itself in the list of features it offers, such as competitive pricing, fantastic promotions, and the PointsBetting system – a unique risk and reward system that rewards bettors looking for big wins.

The Story in Other Provinces

While single-game wagers and sports betting were legalized in all provinces, Alberta and Ontario were the first ones to allow third-party operators to function using the iGaming platform. 2022 will decide how other regions react to Ontario and Alberta’s success in the gambling scene.

Canadians from other provinces can also use their respective provincial betting platforms to bet on their favorite teams and sports. Other than Alberta, other provinces have also followed suit to offer single-game wagers for their residents. These include British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Newfoundland, and Labrador.

The provinces of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon also legalized single-game wagers at retail outlets in November 2021. Nova Scotia was the last province to introduce the popular betting format to its residents.

Moreover, the Atlantic Lottery Corp. also began taking single-game wagers in February 2022. Now that all provinces have introduced the betting format, big players and third-party operators, such as Bet365, DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel, can be expected to make their play in Canada.

Since Ontario is the most populous province in the country, it only makes sense that it was the landing ground for the betting industry’s heavy-hitters. The ON betting market’s success will lay the groundwork for sports betting in other provinces.

Currently, less populated provinces can be expected to limit bettors to their respective lottery offerings. Moreover, players from Yukon, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut will have to stick to gray market sportsbooks for the time being, as online betting is still not an option.

However, players can still place bets using third-party operators if they’re in Ontario or Alberta since modern sportsbooks use geotagging to confirm the location. While players from provinces offering single-game wagers at retail stores can’t legally bet online, the current year will likely see possible changes in Canada’s betting landscape, as the big names have already made their mark on Ontario. We hope this article helped you become more aware of the ongoing betting dynamics in Canada!