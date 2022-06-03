Orji Kalu Disowns List Naming Him As DG Of Lawan Campaign Organisation

The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, says a list naming him as director-general of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization should be ignored.

In a statement reportedly issued by the campaign’s media office on Thursday, Kalu was named director-general of the organization and Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, was named deputy spokesman.

However, the former governor of Abia said in a statement that if the Senate President is elected as the party’s candidate, a campaign organization will be established (APC).

He said he will recommend a sitting governor who is not running for an election as chairman of the campaign because he is seeking reelection as senator.

Also Read: Fayemi: I Have Not Dropped My Presidential Bid For Osinbajo… Real APC Leaders Backing Me

My attention has been drawn to a list of committee Chairmen of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization in which I was also mentioned as the Director-General,” Kalu said.

“The list should be disregarded as no authorization was given to the effect of its publication.

“As the chairman of the meeting held at my instance, it is important to notify the general public that we are not yet in the Campaign proper. A committee will be inaugurated to that effect once our most preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan emerges as the presidential candidate of APC.

I am also running for election in my senatorial district and would rather recommend a sitting governor who is not running for an election to chair the campaign team at the right time .

“Several private visitors who were not even part of the meeting were also reported to have been in attendance. Senator Betty Apiafi just as Senator Uche Ekwunife who visited on a different bipartisan matter concerning the senate was also mentioned.

“It is mischief to have included these names as part of Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organization.”