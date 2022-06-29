Ortom: I’m Yet To Receive God’s Approval To Support Atiku

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom claims he is “fasting and praying” for divine guidance before deciding whether or not to back Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for president in the 2023 elections.

On Wednesday, the governor had a conversation with Arise TV.

Atiku won the PDP presidential nomination in May after narrowly defeating Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

Then, despite the party’s national working committee (NWC) approving Wike for the position, the candidate announced Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta, as his running mate.

The decision has since created a fissure amongst all individuals involved and their supporters.

Speaking on the development, Ortom praised Wike as “somebody who stood for the party and made sure that things worked.”

He added that “some of us believed in him” as the party’s best choice for the vice-presidential candidate.

He added that he will be supporting Atiku’s presidential bid only if God directs him.