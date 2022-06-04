Osinachi: Autopsy Report Exposes What ‘Caused’ Late Singer’s Death

The National Hospital, Abuja, has released an autopsy report that outlined what caused the death of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The medical report, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER did not confirm physical violence on the late singer. It, however, listed three major findings on the cause of death of the late singer but nothing was mentioned about physical violence to the deceased.

The report dated 21/4/2022 and stamped with the seal of the hospital says “The main findings include generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart.

“Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart. She also has fluid around the lungs, which restrict breathing. Her spleen is enlarged and has signs of infection. There are no marks of violence in her on our examination.”

“I certify that cause of death in my opinion to be : Cardiac Tamponade( serious fluid in the sac containing the heart; tumours in the heart, lungs, kidneys; Septicaemia.”

Septicemia, or sepsis, is the clinical name for blood poisoning by bacteria.

Recall, Federal Capital Territory High Court adjourned trial of Peter Nwachukwu who was arraigned on 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide to June 16 and 17 for trial.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme, on Friday also ordered that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

The singer had died on April 8 and many of her colleagues and siblings had alleged that her husband subjected her to domestic violence, leading to her death.