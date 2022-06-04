Osinbajo Is A Nice, Decent Man, He Should Be Selling Popcorn And Ice cream — Shettima

Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno, has expressed that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is a nice person, but such attitude will not make him a good president.

He spoke on Friday in an interview on Channels Television.

Shettima, who is campaigning for Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win the party’s presidential ticket, stated that although Osinbajo is competent, Tinubu will make a better president.

“Nobody has doubted the competence of professor Osinbajo. He’s a very cerebral person, but we believe that in terms of intellect, capacity, reach and the ability to move this nation forward, and most importantly, for us to win the upcoming election, the best candidate that the APC has is asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Shettima said.

Also Read: BREAKING: It’ll Be Catastrophic For APC If Tinubu Loses Ticket, Says Shettima

“Mind you, the dynamics has changed with the emergence of Atiku as the candidate of the PDP. We need someone who can match and even overshadow him in terms of brand name recognition, in terms of capacity. This is why we are championing the cause of asiwaju Tinubu.

“Osinbajo is a good man; he’s a nice man. But nice men do not make good leaders, because nice men tend to be nasty. Nice men should be selling popcorn, ice cream.

“But he’s a very decent person. I can’t doubt that. He’s my personal friend and I’ll rather not comment on his person. But he’s a very decent man. That I can tell you.”