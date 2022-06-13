Osinbajo: Peaceful Conduct Of Party Primaries Shows Our Democracy Is Growing

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that despite the current challenges, Nigeria’s democracy is showing signs of positive growth.

Osinbajo spoke on Sunday at the 2022 Democracy Day inter-denominational church service, held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He stated that the events that have characterised Nigeria’s politics since the beginning of democratic rule in 1999 show that the country is capable of fostering good governance.

“In the last couple of weeks, party primaries have been held by political parties, big and small and across the country, without violence, rancour or the prevalence of bitter court cases as have characterised the process in times past. We are growing,” he said.

Also Read: June 12: Democratic Governance Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – Gov Mohammed

“The social contract between the government and the people with the ballot as arbiter is daily being strengthened. The combined effort of government, the people and civil society across the federation are bringing us closer to our highest democratic ideals and aspirations.

“So, this is a day for gratitude and hope — a day to remind ourselves that what was once thought impossible of Nigeria has been proven possible, and that what is yet considered so, is well within our grasps. We only have to keep moving forward, each one of us playing our part.

“It is possible for light to overcome darkness; it is possible for joy to overcome sorrow; it is possible for peace to prevail over terror; it is possible for us to be united, irrespective of our cultural, linguistic, religious or even ideological differences.

“Jesus said to the crowd in Luke 12:54: ‘When you see a cloud rising in the west, immediately you say, ‘it’s going to rain,’ and it does.’ We have seen the rain coming over Nigeria. A rain of peace and prosperity — one which like the goodness of God, touches everyone no matter who or where they are.

“Today, let us rest assured in the promise and possibilities of Nigeria. We have the talent, and the resources to be a beacon of hope and standard-bearer for the rest of Africa and the black race.”