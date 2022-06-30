Osinbajo: Religious Tensions Caused By Faith Leaders Who Don’t Act Responsibly

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that religious tensions in Nigeria are created when faith leaders do not “act responsibly” on promoting unity.

Osinbajo spoke on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Kuje interfaith community, led by Sam Ogbodo, senior pastor of Kings Palace Church International.

The vice-president met the religious leaders at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, his spokesman, Osinbajo said Nigeria is facing a problem of uniting her citizens of different religions and ethnic affiliations.

“One of the fault lines that we have is religious divisions and the tensions that are created when religious leaders do not act responsibly enough in bringing together men and women of different faiths,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

The vice-president also commended the religious leaders for bringing certain issues to the attention of the government, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to deliver on sustainable development.

“One of the major issues that our country has to face is unity of our people – unity of the ethnic groups and unity of the faiths,” he said.