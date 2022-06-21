Osun 2022: Davido Raises Alarm Over Photo Of Beans Distribution

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to photos of beans allegedly being distributed by the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola ahead of the Osun Gubernatorial Election.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

The 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election will take place on 16 July 2022, to elect the governor of the state.

Oyetola who was renominated by his party will be contesting the position against Senator Ademola Adeleke, an uncle of the singer, amongst others.

Ahead of the elections, portions of packaged beans with the name of the incumbent governor inscripted on it is currently being distributed to the people of Osun state.

Reacting to the development, Davido via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday condemned the act, saying the people of Osun will not fall for such tactics again.

He wrote; ”Mumu don do …Osun is not Ekiti as our people will lawfully resist all attempts to rob them as was done in 2018 … July 16 we shall rejoice ! See y’all soon but for now.”

See post below;