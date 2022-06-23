Osun 2022: Governance Not Dancing Competition — Oyetola To Adeleke

Olayemi Oladotun
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has criticized Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate for governor, saying he lacks the qualifications to lead the state.

In contrast to what the candidate implied, Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor on July 16, said that government is a serious business for serious-minded people rather than a dancing competition or child’s play.

He said it during his re-election campaign, which was held on Wednesday in the Ibokun and Oriade constituency.

The governor claims that, given the numerous difficulties the state is currently facing, it takes divine wisdom and a person with a solid understanding of how to run a government to run the country.

Oyetola came to the conclusion that he possessed the qualities and wisdom necessary to lead Osun.

