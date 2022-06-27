Osun 2022: Oyetola’s Victory Is Certain, Says Aide

Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to Osun State Governor, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has predicted a landslide victory for Governor Gboyega Oyetola in July 16 governorship poll.

Oyintiloye disclosed this on Sunday while addressing members of Nigerian Incorporated Electronic Practitioners, Osun State Chapter during an engagement meeting organised by the Civic Engagement Office held in Osogbo on Sunday.

Representing Oyetola at the meeting, Oyintiloye stated that the campaign of calumny by the opposition parties against the present administration would not stop the incumbent governor’s reelection.

He stated that the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress in the Ekiti governorship election would be replicated for APC during Osun poll.

Also Read: Osun Guber: Defeat Never An Option — Oyetola Boasts Of Victory

He said, “For us defeat is not an option in the coming election. The victory that will be recorded in the election through the popular votes of the electorate for Oyetola and APC. It will surpass that of Ekiti state.

“We are prepared for the election and it will not be out of place to extend hands of fellowship to everyone to join us in moving the state forward. I want to emphasise that failure is not an option. Victory is certain by the grace of God.”

He, however, urged the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards and support Oyetola’s reelection.