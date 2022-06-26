Osun Guber: Defeat Never An Option — Oyetola Boasts Of Victory

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has bragged about winning the upcoming governor’s race on July 16 and stated that losing the poll is never an option for him.

According to Oyetola, the numerous initiatives his administration had undertaken to advance the state will ensure a resounding triumph at the polls.

At a civic engagement meeting held by the Civic Engagement Office on Sunday in Osogbo, he made this statement while speaking to members of the Nigerian Incorporated Electronic Practitioners, Osun State Chapter.

Oyetola said that the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress for its candidate in Ekiti governorship election would be replicated in the July 16 election in the state.

“For me, defeat is not an option in the coming election. The victory that will be recorded in the election through the popular votes of the electorate for me and APC , will surpass that of Ekiti State.

“We are prepared for the election and it will not be out of place to extend hands of fellowship to everyone to join us in moving the state forward.

“I want to emphasise that failure is not an option, but victory is certain by the grace of God”, he said.

Oyetola also assured the electorate that he would not let them down during his second term in office, adding that his mission in politics was service to humanity.

He said the laudable achievements his administration had achieved in all sectors in the state would be consolidated on, when reelected.