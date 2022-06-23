Osun Poll: I’ve Zero Tolerance For Failure, Adamu Tells APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress ordered the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Osun Campaign Committee on Thursday to use all legal means at its disposal to win the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

At the inauguration of an 86-member campaign council for the Osun governorship election, Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, gave the order.

Sanwo-Olu would serve as the chairman of the campaign committee. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano will assist the governor of Lagos State, while Senator Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State, and 15 other people have been named vice-chairmen.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, General Tukur Buratai and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami were among the remaining 66 members of the council.

On Thursday, a battle-ready Adamu charged the council to leave no stone unturned.

“I urge you to go there and do whatever is doable within the laws of Nigeria and our electoral laws to win.

“My tolerance level and this national working committee level for failure is really really zero. Most of you have been statesmen in your own right (by the virtue of the) offices you held before today. But for this exercise, take off the big guns, take off the creepy suits wear and go down the trenches to bring that victory we want.

“Nobody should come back to us crying, failure is not our own by the grace of God. Whatever it takes within the laws of the land, I said go for it, win the election.

“Let them go complain. Let them go wherever. Let’s win the election. We have no apologies whatsoever for this posture because these two elections are for the best to the national election coming up in 2003.

“It will go in our credentials that we have the winning track record this National Working Committee that you elected we have a commitment. So we must be prepared to face him eyeball to eyeball.

“There is no sparing for any reason whatsoever, no sparing his party the PDP. We are going there to win by the grace of God,” he charged.

The APC national chairman declared that the plan to win, and the ability to execute the plan lies with the leadership that the council will provide in the campaign efforts.