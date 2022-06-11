Owo Massacre: No Arrest Have Been Made – Police

The Ondo State Police Command on Friday denied reports that the gunmen who attacked worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo have been apprehended.

Recall that on June 5, alleged Fulani herdsmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo, during church service, killing over 30 congregants, and injuring over 60 others who are still receiving treatment.

A viral video which has been making the rounds on social media claimed that the perpetrators had been arrested by the combined effort of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and other security agents.

Residents of Owo had stormed the palace of Olowo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye to confirm the news of the arrest.

The monarch while trying to placate the crowd said he also heard the rumour and urged them to remain calm.

However, an anonymous source within the palace informed newsmen that the rumor was false and it was later discovered that it was about a group in the Owo/Benin boundary arrested with weapons.

The source said: “It was only a rumour. Youths besieged the palace in their thousands when the rumour broke out, but it was discovered to be a false alarm.

“Kabiyesi was only trying to hail their doggedness as he told them that, ‘I heard the rumour like you too’, admonishing them to be patient to authenticate it.

“But it was later discovered that the story was about a group arrested along the Owo/Benin boundary in possession of dangerous weapons.”

Funmilayo Odunlami, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, told newsmen that she was not aware of the arrest.

She said:“I can not confirm anything like that. There is no story like that in the state.”