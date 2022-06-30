Oyetola: I pay N800m As Pension, Gratuity Every Month

The governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, claims to give N800 million a month to retirees in the state.

In the governorship debate hosted by the BBC on Thursday, he made this statement.

The state election will take place on July 16.

The governor, who is running for office as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, said that since taking office in November 2019, he has not owed pensioners.

He claimed that he gives retired state employees N500 million in pension payments each month in addition to N300 million in gratuities.

“I have never owed pensioners their money. Every month, I pay them N500 million as pension, while I also disburse N300 million as their gratuity,” he said.

“Death is a natural occurrence, It’s not in our hands but for retired workers in Osun, my government doesn’t owe them and we do everything to take care of them.

Reacting to the question on workers’ salaries, Oyetola said since the start of his administration, workers have always received their full salary.

Oyetola was the chief of staff to Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun and minister of Interior, when workers were paid part salary.

But in response to the question, the governor said the practice of paying workers part salary is in the past.