Party Agents Fight At Fayose’s Polling Unit (Video)

Agents of political parties in the polling unit of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Saturday exchanged blows as electorates decide their next governor.

The agents fought over the arrangement of electorates in the polling units.

The agents in a video shared by The Cable on Twitter were seen dragging themselves, while a man was pushed to the ground.

The people of Ekiti are out to elect the successor of their current governor, Kayode Fayemi, whose tenure would end in 2023.

The race is majorly between the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party.

There have been counter-allegations of vote-buying across the state despite the Independent National Electoral Commission speaking against vote-buying.

Watch the video below: