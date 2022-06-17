Pastor Who Prophesied Victory For Osinbajo At APC Primaries Reveals What Went Wrong

A pastor, Olugbemiga Olowosoyo has explained why his prophecy about a victory for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not fulfilled.

It is understood that the clergyman had prophesied that Osinbajo would clinch the APC 2023 presidential ticket.

Osinbajo came a distant third with 235 votes during the primary that was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with over one thousand votes as Rotimi Amaechi emerged the runner-up.

Speaking on the outcome of the primary election, Olowosoyo was quoted to have said Osinbajo didn’t win because the prophecy needed prayers to happen.

“The fact that God said something will happen does not mean it will happen. You have to pray it into existence.

“Did you see Jesus? When he came to the world, he had to go and fast and pray for 40 days and nights, praying for his destiny even though it had been prophesied,” Church Times quoted him to have said.

However, he added that the fact that Osinbajo failed to win the primaries does not mean he won’t still become the President.

He urged him to face his duties as the Vice President of the country.

“Osinbajo was not meant to win primaries, he was not meant to contest at all. I will tell Osinbajo to go and be faithful to his job as vice-president,” he said.

“It is in being vice-president that you will become president. If you are not Osinbajo you will not understand what I said. But if you are close to Osinbajo, tell him that I said so.

“Let him go and be vice-president to Buhari. The era of Buhari is ending very soon.”