PDP Constitutes Committee For Deputy Gov Candidate Screening

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee has been formed.

The DGCSC will be responsible for screening and verifying the Party’s nominated deputy governorship candidates in all 28 states where governorship elections are scheduled, according to the National Working Committee of the party, which approved the nomination of party stakeholders to serve on the constituted committee.

Advertisement

Following his nomination as the running mate to the party’s standard-bearer, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was screened by the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee.

Also Read: 2023: Atiku Picks Okowa As Running Mate

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the mandate for constituting the committee was pursuant to the provision of Part V, Paragraph 11 of the Electoral Guidelines of the PDP.

It stated that the members of the committee is to be headed by Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, while Dr. Akilu Indabawa is the Secretary of the committee, and Mr Sunday Omobo, the Administrative Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mr Fidelis Tapgun, Rt. Hon. Binta Bello, Suleiman Usman (SAN), Dr. Istifanus Zabadi, Hajia Kulu Haruna, Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun, and Mrs. Debby Nicol.

The statement further said, “The screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00am prompt.

“This screening is mandatory for all nominated Deputy Gubernatorial Candidates of our Party.”