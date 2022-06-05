PDP Gov Candidates To Receive Certificates Of Return Tuesday

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s governorship candidates will hold on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday.

Titled ‘Presentation of Certificate of Return to PDP Gubernatorial Candidates’, the statement noted that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will be present at the ceremony.

The venue for the ceremony is at NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, by 10am on Tuesday.

The statement partly read, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party invites our Presidential Candidate, all Governors elected on the platform of the PDP, all Presidential aspirants, members of the Board of Trustees, members of the National Executive Committee, members of the National Assembly and all critical stakeholders of our Party to the Special Ceremony of the Presentation of Certificate of Return to all our Gubernatorial Candidates.”