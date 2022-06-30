PDP Is Taking Action To ‘Address The Feelings Of All Party Members’ – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, declared on Thursday that steps were being made to unify the party and soothe all irate members in the wake of the controversy surrounding the selection of his running mate.

Following Wednesday’s outburst by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who said that Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and others who supported Wike for the PDP vice-presidential nomination deserved a thorough justification from Atiku, the former presidential candidate gave his assurance.

This was at the same time that he claimed to have turned to fast and prayer in order to seek God’s guidance following the selection of Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, as Atiku’s running mate instead of Wike.

Also Read: Ortom: I’m Yet To Receive God’s Approval To Support Atiku

But responding in a series of tweets on Thursday, Atiku, who is Nigeria’s former vice president, said the party would remain united despite the disagreement.

“The #OfficialPDPNig will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA,” he tweeted.