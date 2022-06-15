PDP To Screen Vice Presidential Candidate Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a committee to screen its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Daily Trust, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been zeroed in as the potential vice presidential candidate.

However in a statement, Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, said the committee was pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the the Electoral Guidelines of the Party.

Also Read: Elections About Numbers Not Faith, Says Uzodimma On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Row

Ologunagba stated that the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections.

He explained that the screening exercise will hold at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The committee is expected to be chaired by Chief Tom Ikimi, with other members as Capt. Idris Wada (rtd), Chief Osita Chidoka, Rt. Hon. Binta Bello, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki and H.E. Fidelis Tapgun.