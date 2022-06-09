PDP To Tinubu: Nigeria Is Not Lagos… You Are No Match For Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is no match for Atiku Abubakar, its candidate.

Tinubu had, on Wednesday, won the APC pesidential primary after he polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

In a statement after the former Lagos governor was declared candidate of the APC, the PDP said Tinubu has embarked on “a journey to nowhere”.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for clinching at very great price, the Presidential ticket of the moribund, decrepit and crippled All Progressives Congress (APC), which has since served out its purpose as a fraudulent contraption that brought in the failed, corrupt and rudderless administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement reads.

Our Party also sympathises with Asiwaju for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the unifier, and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 Presidential election.

“Asiwaju will soon realise that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackeys, from whom he bought the APC Presidential ticket.”