Peace, Prosperity Shall Outlast Violence, Poverty – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country, saying it will overcome its challenges.

In his Democracy Day message on Sunday, he assured them that, just as democracy eventually triumphed over dictatorship, prosperity would triumph over poverty, peace would triumph over violence, compassion would triumph over hatred, and good would triumph over evil.

Tinubu is also optimistic that, following a difficult period for the country, justice, security, and economic development will visit and reside in every hamlet, household, village, and city.

He went on to say that the spirit of June 12 would evolve into the spirit of Nigeria and the people’s national greatness and destiny.

The APC candidate urged people from all walks of life and from all parts of the country to band together to build a more productive and peaceful society.

He recounted the events of the 1993 presidential election, claiming that Nigerians were capable of democratic excellence and conducting elections on par with the rest of the world.

According to Tinubu, late MKO Abiola won a truly national mandate, demonstrating that Nigerian unity is not a pipe dream.

While recognizing the nation’s ethnic and religious diversity, he urged the people to continue to seek good governance, a better life, and the positive outcomes that come from long-term good governance.