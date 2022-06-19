Pete Edochie, Akah Nnani, Stan Nze, Racheal Okonkwo, Others Storm FunnyBone’s Traditional Wedding

It was a star-studded event as Nollywood stars and other celebrities stormed the traditional wedding of Nigerian comedian Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as FunnyBone.

Recall that FunnyBone tied the knot with his lover in Enugu today, 18th June 2022.

The colourful traditional wedding ceremony had in attendance, Pete Edochie, Wilfred Ndidi, Akah Nnani, Racheal Okonkwo, Stan Nze, and many other a-list Nigerian stars.

A series of videos on Akah Nnani’s Instagram story revealed that it ‘rained’ money as the couple hit the dance floor with their guests.

Recall that on 1st June 2022, FunnyBone took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend are now engaged.

The comedian in a post on his Instagram page revealed that there’s a wedding to plan after he got a ‘Yes’ from his lover.

Flaunting a picture of his ring sitting pretty on his lady’s finger, he wrote: “FINALLY!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!! And then my home BOY @akahnnani fine tuned our hashtag to #StanleysangelWe have a wedding to Plan fam.”