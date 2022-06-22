Peter Obi Is Our Son But South East Will Vote For Atiku – Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has stated that the South- East will not vote for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

Obi, who was one of the PDP Presidential aspirants, had defected to Labour Party before the PDP Primaries won by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Despite being from the same region with Obi, Ekweremadu said the South East can not take the risk of voting for Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Although Ekweremadu spoke shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was announced as Atiku’s running mate, the video is currently trending on social media.

It is unclear the media outfit that Ekweremadu spoke with but a female voice was heard in the video posted on YouTube.

“I assure you that South East will vote for the People Democratic Party (PDP). I can guarantee that. No doubt Peter Obi is our son, but you need to be dynamic. You need to ask yourself, can peter win the presidential election? Can the East afford to throw away their votes? Can we afford to be sentimental in matters that concern our people, our children, and our future ? No”

“We do not intend to do a thing which we will regret in future. So, why we believe that Peter is ably qualified, we believe that the future of our people lies with PDP. So we need to make that decision as the leaders. I am going to sit with our people and explain to them.”

“Okowa, of course is one of us, so there is no difference between Okowa and Peter in terms of protecting the interest of the South. So we will go and give the people of the South East that opportunity.”