Photos From Tim Godfrey And Erica’s Traditional Wedding

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey has shared lovely moments from his traditional wedding which recently took place in Nigeria.

This comes a few weeks after Tim Godfrey tied the knot with his beautiful bride Erica Jones in the United States on Saturday, April 23rd.

Tim Godfrey took to his Instagram page to share photos and videos from the private traditional wedding which took place in an undisclosed location in Nigeria.

In the video, Nigerian singer Tim Dakolo was seen serenading the couple with his lovely songs during the traditional ceremony.

He wrote: “@ericakatrinagodfrey I promise to love you forever and for always! Traditionally Tied the Not with my BestFriend Tonight and The Chorus Leader, @timidakolo came through for us”