‘Placeholder’: VP Candidate Selection Followed Careful Legal Advice, Says Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chose a vice-presidential candidate after “careful” legal discussions, according to Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national leader.

After accompanying Biodun Oyebanji, the governor-elect of Ekiti, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, Adamu talked to state house media on Monday.

Kabir Masari was chosen as the running mate for Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, according to Kabiru Faskari, an APC chieftain.

Although the APC has not announced whether the vice presidential candidate is a placeholder or not, there have been suggestions that Masari may not want to step down if he is truly Tinubu’s running partner.

“We are not in the speculative world. We are governed by the laws of the land. There’s nothing our presidential candidate has done with regards to returning his forms that is not within the confines of the law of the land,” the APC chairman said.

“Everything we’ve done so far, we have done very carefully with legal consultation and we are cocksure, we’re not going to have the kind of speculation that you are professing at this point in time.

“We’re very comfortable with what we have done. It is still pessimism. However, not in that school of thought yet. We don’t have to be there.”