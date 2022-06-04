Plastic Surgery Won’t Keep Man In Relationship, Solve Insecurity Issues — Yvonne Nelson

Ace Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has advised women against going under the knife. According to the actress, undergoing plastic surgery will neither help a lady to keep a man nor solve her insecurity issues when it comes to her body.

Taking to her verified Twitter account, the actress noted that no one was created perfectly, adding that all one has to do is work on their mental health and love themselves.

She wrote, “Woman, know this, no one was born/created perfectly. It may be hard but work on your mental health/love yourself. Pls. Surgeries won’t keep that man, neither will it solve your insecurities. If it’s for business, errm ok. I can assure you, it ain’t worth it,”(sic).

