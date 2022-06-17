Police Have Failed Nigerians, Akeredolu Declares

Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, warned the federal government on Thursday that its failure to secure life and property in the country will soon force individuals to arm themselves in self-defense.

The warning was given by Akeredolu while delivering the keynote talk at a meeting of the Attorney-Generals of Nigeria’s 36 states, which was held in Lagos.

If the federal government fails to meet the police’s equipment needs, the governor has instructed them to “shut shop.”

The police, according to Akeredolu, have failed to fulfill their constitutional duty of protecting Nigerians.

“We will carry arms very soon, Oga Malami (the AGF), there is no other way, the police have failed,” the governor declared.

