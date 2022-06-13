Police Invite Burna Boy, Arrest 5 Escorts Over Shooting At Nightclub

The police, on Sunday, invited Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, over a shooting incident in a nightclub in Lagos at the weekend.

Already, five police escorts attached to the singer have since been arrested and are being detained at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

The five policemen were arrested over their involvement in the shooting incident at Cubana Night Club on Victoria Island in which two persons were injured.

A police source said Burna Boy jetted out of Nigeria immediately after the incident, but that the invitation had been communicated to him to report to the command upon arrival from his trip.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, told our correspondent that the five policemen were being detained at the command’s headquarters for unprofessional conduct.

He said, “How could they enter a nightclub with their guns. Even at that, how did the singer get five policemen attached to him?

“The IGP has ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and send a report of the investigation to Force Headquarters.

“All those involved in the incident will be questioned. I believe that by now an invitation letter would have been sent to Burna Boy. I understand he is not in the country right now, but will be questioned when he is back.”