Politicians Should Contribute To Offset Nigeria’s Debt –Afe Babalola

Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, has stated that purchase of political parties’ presidential nomination forms with huge amounts by politicians has shown that there is enough money in circulation with which they can assist Nigeria.

Babalola stated that the country’s economic state with trillions of dollars debt should be of concern to the politicians and the presidential candidates.

He called for the establishment of a fundraising committee to seek donations to reduce the nation’s debt profile.

The ABUAD founder, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday shortly after he was honoured by the Nigerian Medical Association, Ekiti State branch with the Distinguished Medical Vanguard Award in recognition of his contributions to the health sector.

He stated that politicians had shown they were capable of making huge donations for the good economic health of the country.

He said, “You noticed how many people paid over N100m in order to be elected or selected by their parties. Nigeria is owing trillions of dollars as debt, the new man who is coming to lead should take advantage of the fact that we now know that we have so much money circulating in this country, where people can donate N100m at a time.

“The other time we had COVID-19 and states asked people to donate, I know what I donated in my state. Now that we know we have people who can donate N100m with ease, let us ask these people, let us pay our debts first, and we can now pay without waiting for anybody.

“My appeal, to the elected candidates and as well the aspirants, is to quickly and urgently launch a fund for everybody to contribute. Launch a fund raising committee to ask people, especially those who have the money that we now know to donate between N100m and N1bn each.”