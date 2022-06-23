Portable Involved In Messy Fight A Day After Traditional Wedding And Son’s Naming Ceremony

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has been involved in a messy fight yesterday at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

This is coming barely 24 hours after his son’s naming ceremony and wedding with the mother of his two sons, Zainab Badmus.

In the video sighted online, Portable was seen punching an unidentified person while a mammoth crowd shouted.

Portable, since he gained fame, has repeatedly been involved in fights in different states.

Recall that Portable had distanced himself from the personal involvement in the road crash involving his aide which led to the death of a bike rider.

In an interview with Entertainment reporters on Tuesday, Portable said that he was not responsible for the death of the victim.

The singer also stated that he was not in the car when the accident happened, stating that he was at his child’s naming ceremony when the sad incident happened.

He, however, commiserated with the families of the victim over the sad incident and promised to help financially.