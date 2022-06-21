President Buhari Sends Ministerial List To Senate For Screening

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of seven ministerial nominees.

The nominees are: Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State; Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State; Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State; Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State; Odo Udi – Rivers State.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

Also Read: I Didn’t Resign As Minister, Ngige Faults Falana

The Senate has, however, not fixed a date yet for the screening exercise.

These nominees are picked to replace former Ministers, such as Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who all contested in the recently concluded All Progressives Congress presidential primary.