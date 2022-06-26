PVCs Not For Opening Bank Accounts, INEC Chairman Tells Youths

Permanent voter cards (PVCs) are not for the opening of bank accounts, according to Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The INEC chairman advised young people who had already received PVCs to make an effort to cast a ballot in the general election.

Yakubu gave a speech on Saturday during the Youth Vote Count concert held at Abuja’s Old Parade Ground.

In order to encourage more young people to register and vote in the elections of 2023, INEC and civil society organizations developed the campaign with the support of the European Union (EU).

Also Read: 2023: INEC Agrees To Extend Voter Registration

On June 11, the Lagos leg of the concert took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square and was graced by several Nigerian music artists.

Speaking at the Abuja event, the INEC chairman said the commission registered 14,000 Nigerians in five days at the venue of the concert.

Yakubu said those who recently registered to vote will collect their PVCs before October 2022.

“When will your PVCs be ready for collection. I want to assure you that the PVCs will be ready for collection latest in October this year, long before the election. So all of you will have your PVCs,” the INEC chairman said.

“I want to thank you for making the PVCs the most popular ID in Nigeria, today. But when you collect your PVCs, don’t use the PVCs for other things. The PVCs are for elections not for the opening of bank accounts. So please use your PVCs for elections.”