R. Kelly Could Be Sentenced To More Than 25 Years In Prison

R. Kelly is a “serious danger” to society, say New York prosecutors. They believe that the R&B singer, who has been incarcerated since 2019 awaiting trial, deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison.

On September 27, Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking, for acts that took place between 1994 and 2018. In a file submitted to the Brooklyn court, the prosecutors affirm that he feels no remorse: “In Indeed, the defendant’s decades of crime appear to have been fueled by his narcissism and the belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct – predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others – to the restrictions of the law.”

One of Kelly’s lawyers believes the singer should receive a maximum prison sentence of fourteen years. Without giving details, she says that her “past and her traits” justify this sentence, 10 years below what the prosecutor is asking for.

The judge will pronounce his sentence on June 29 in this first case. R. Kelly is also being sued in the states of Illinois and Minnesota. But the judgment that will be rendered during the first trial in the State of New York could be decisive for the other prosecutions.