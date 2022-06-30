R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years Imprisonment For Sex Crimes

Popular US singer, R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex charges.

The talented singer was sentenced on Wednesday after he was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly sentenced the 55-year-old singer in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday.

The defence lawyers had requested a sentence of 10 years or less, while prosecutors had asked for at least 25 years.

Judge Donnelly told Kelly he created a trail of broken lives, adding that ‘the most seasoned investigators will not forget the horrors your victims endured.’

She further stated, “these crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years.

“You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.

Kelly who declined to speak on Wednesday was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Kelly has been detained at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his trial. It has not been revealed where Kelly would spend his sentence.