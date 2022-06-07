Reactions As Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Husband Whose Face Is Still Unknown

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has been queried by some social media users for consistently hiding her husband’s face.

Since Ruth KadIri’s marriage to her husband, she has never shared their photos or videos online but only share some parts of his body which make him unrecognisable.

This year’s birthday celebration is not different as Ruth Kadiri took to her social media page to share a photo of their hands holding each other accompanied by a lovely message.

In the message, Ruth Kadiri described her husband as the man with the brightest smile, brilliant mind and most ambitious.

Ruth Kadiri expressed love for her husband and also showered him with prayers.

She wrote: “Happy birthday husband. The man with the brightest smile, a brilliant mind. And the most ambitious man I know. A soft hearted man wrapped in a tough shell. I’ve seen you serve people, humbly, and as annoying as it is to me, you’ve shown me that service to man and God is not a sign of weakness. I love you, your humility, your peace, your silence, your listening ear, above all the headache you give me with your stubbornness, happy birthday chief”

However, some netizens have questioned why she has continued to hide her husband.

While some defended her saying her reasons might be to avoid young Nollywood girls destroying her marriage others claimed it’s a way to avoid scandals.

offical_zinny wrote: “E better nah away from scandals. Before Nollywood gels go dive the man now”

aduni_ade_5800 wrote: “Wetin you want take her husband face do”

cookie_laack wrote: “and the daughter did not even help you guys .. the cutie just carried her mum’s full face”

thepopcollectionsbackup wrote: “When it’s not as if he’s a ghost … Ruth is a very reserved and respected lady . So obviously , no one wants to snitch on her by revealing her husband’s identity”

engima_trial wrote: “Better he remains unknown before Una go find on dirt pin on am”

cynthiabrightney wrote: “Ruth na em get award for hide your man geng”

bigb3lla wrote: “I love how she has kept this man hidden. Honestly speaking this social media is cu…r..sed”