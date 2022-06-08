Reactions As Fayemi, Akpabio, Others Step Down For Tinubu

Nigerians have reacted to the withdrawal of some presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the presidential primary election.

Seven presidential aspirants stepped down for the former Governor of Lagos State and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Some of the presidential hopefuls who stepped down for Tinubu are Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are Barrister Uju Ohanenye, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, the lawmaker representing Ondo North senatorial district, Ajayi Boroffice, and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

Following the development, some Nigerians took to social media to express their views regarding the withdrawal of the hopefuls and the APC presidential primaries.

See some of the reactions.