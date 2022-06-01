Reactions As Nigerian Lady Who Graduated As Medical Doctor Ends Up As A Shoemaker (Video)

It goes without saying that there is at the moment across the nation, a high unemployment rate.

Everyday, news students are churned out with little or no job to be employed to.

A Nigerian lady has decided to make a career change which has left a lot of social media users shocked.

The young lady who has got a lot of people talking made a career change from medicine to shoe making due to the high unemployment rate in the country.

The lady who has described her self as a ‘Medical shoemaker’ shared a clip of her graduating as a doctor and then another part showing that she now makes shoes.

The video has stirred reactions from netizens:

@Verona Des: “I am scared, this is my story.”

@Rela Bed: “Nigeria no get joy at all. I pray she gets a job because this is frustrating”

Watch the video below: