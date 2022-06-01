Reactions As Nigerian Lady Who Graduated As Medical Doctor Ends Up As A Shoemaker (Video)

It goes without saying that there is at the moment across the nation, a high unemployment rate.
Everyday, news students are churned out with little or no job to be employed to.
A Nigerian lady has decided to make a career change which has left a lot of social media users shocked.
The young lady who has got a lot of people talking made a career change from medicine to shoe making due to the high unemployment rate in the country.
The lady who has described her self as a ‘Medical shoemaker’ shared a clip of her graduating as a doctor and then another part showing that she now makes shoes.
The video has stirred reactions from netizens:
@Verona Des: “I am scared, this is my story.”
@Rela Bed: “Nigeria no get joy at all. I pray she gets a job because this is frustrating”
Watch the video below: