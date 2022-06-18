Reactions As Two Nigerian Ladies Jubilate After Allegedly Selling Their Votes In Ekiti Election

Two Nigerian ladies have become a growing sensation online after allegedly selling their votes in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

The ladies were seen expressing excitement and flaunting the Naira notes they were given at the polling unit.

One Felix Eigbefor who shared the video claimed that politicians are now wiser and electorates must show the person they are voting for before money is given to them.

He added some of the youths supporting Peter Obi might be influenced by money during the election.

Some netizens reacted to the viral video as they slammed the ladies.

ilhuncho_1 wrote: “Hope say de money go last u for 8 yrs”

egoumez wrote: “Well I’ll collect the money and still vote my preferred candidate”

cre_stephanie wrote: “They should be arrested”

spreeclothing_uyo wrote: “This is the major issues that needs to be worked on, make them know say even 50k per vote, e no go reach 2days e go finish na another 4years of suffer be DAT ooo”

only1kingsouljavii_hsk wrote: “Imagine nd na dis once won vote nxtyr una nva know anything iku kpa everybody”

whitesprings_travel_services wrote: “This is heartbreaking. When will people learn? Like when exactly. Suffered don master some people that’s just the truth”

flora_flawa_ wrote: “What do you expect from girls who don’t even know left from right ?”