Regina Daniels Cradles Her New Baby Boy In Adorable Photos

Photos of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her new son have emerged online, hours after her husband, Ned Nwoko announced the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The photos shared online capture Regina beaming with smiles and gushing over her beauty even after delivery.

Another photo also shows the billionaire’s wife gently holding her newborn baby as she feeds him.

Recall that it’s a double celebration for the actress as she welcomed a baby boy on the birthday of her first son, Moon.

According to Regina, her children are definitely going to be each other’s companions for life with an unbreakable bond, considering they share the same birthday.

She wrote: “June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son.”

“Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s life time companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share same birth day…. I am so blessed @princemunirnwoko you got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies”